Frank Lampard responds to claims Chelsea have launched Kai Havertz transfer bid

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted he’s a fan of Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz, but has denied transfer reports claiming the club have made a bid for the player.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Havertz, with a report from WinSports, as translated by the Daily Express, claiming that both Chelsea and Real Madrid have submitted offers for the Germany international.

Lampard, however, insists Chelsea have not made an offer or been in talks over Havertz, as quoted in the tweet below by Fabrizio Romano…

Lampard: “There’s no bid by Chelsea for Bayer Leverkusen player Kai Havertz. He’s obviously a top player but we’re not in talks to sign him”. As always said, it needs time and many clubs are interested. No one in advanced talks. ? #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2020

Romano adds that no one is currently in advanced negotiations for Havertz, so it remains to be seen when we’ll hear something more concrete on the 21-year-old’s future.

Havertz looks a top young talent who’d fit in at most big sides, with Don Balon also recently linking him as a target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea have made a strong start to the summer by already wrapping up deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Havertz could be another exciting addition at Stamford Bridge, looking like someone who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

