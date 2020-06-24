Highly-rated West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice, has had his loyalty questioned by former Hammers great, Frank McAvennie.

The Scot was one of the heroes of West Ham’s greatest-ever side, who finished third in 1986 behind Liverpool and Everton, and he doesn’t appear to be Rice’s biggest fan.

Goal.com have linked both Chelsea and Manchester United with a move for the player, and even though the outlet suggest that David Moyes isn’t willing to sell, McAvennie clearly wants the player to make his decision quickly.

“I hope Declan Rice sorts his life out,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“There is a lot of rumours about him going and I am not sure if he will stay this summer. Look what he did to Ireland. He could not make up his mind.

“I do not think he will be a stalwart for England over the next few years because they have got a lot of players coming through. Yes Declan is playing every week but he might think that he has to go to a big club and shine to cement his place in the England side.

“But if he goes they will be getting big money for him.”

After another poor performance for the Hammers on Tuesday night at Tottenham, Moyes finds his side flirting with relegation, and with a few tough fixtures on the immediate horizon, the dreaded drop remains a possibility.

Should that eventuality occur, the east Londoners will find it very difficult indeed to hang onto one of their most prized assets.

Though they’ll surely not want to consider selling, for fear of alienating their fan base further and it jeopardising their chances of getting straight back up, if they’re able to get big money for him, West Ham may be able to invest in their squad more fully.