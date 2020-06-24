Incredible development as Spurs as record signing vows to never play for Jose Mourinho again

We’ve seen over the years that Jose Mourinho likes to come in and ruffle a few feathers, but you have to question his approach if it’s leading to his kind of situation.

ESPN have reported on the latest with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, and it sounds like he’s refusing to play for the club again while Jose Mourinho is in charge.

It’s unlikely that Mourinho will be sacked so that means he needs to leave, but they indicate that PSG are reluctant to spend the €70m that Spurs want to let him go.

The most incredible thing about this is they also confirm that Spurs only signed him last summer – he was their record signing at €62m and they also reckon he earns around £10m a year.

On top of that he actually seems like he should be Mourinho’s type of player. He’s strong and quick, he’s fantastic on the ball and he seems tactically sound, but it just doesn’t sound like there’s any way back.

Mourinho famously fell out with Juan Mata at Chelsea, Luke Shaw at Man United and everyone apart from Pepe at Real Madrid, so it looks like Ndombele is the latest casualty.

The report does say that there could be interest from Bayern or Barcelona this summer, but that will rely on other deals happening first so it doesn’t even look like Spurs can simply move him on and get their money back.