Liverpool would be signing a player with “end product, speed and intelligence” in Adama Traore, according to former Premier League player-turned-pundit Noel Whelan.

The Wolves winger has been linked strongly with Liverpool by Football Insider, who recently claimed the Reds are after the player, who could cost around £70million.

Liverpool don’t look in urgent need of more signings in attack, but Traore is one of the most exciting wide-players in the Premier League at the moment and could be an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side’s style of play.

Discussing Traore’s impact for Wolves, Whelan told Football Insider just how much quality he has, suggesting LFC would certainly do well to splash out on this signing.

“He has come on so much this season under Nuno (Santo),” he said. “A player there that a lot of clubs want.

“He has every attribute now – end product, speed and intelligence.

“He put in a quality ball for (Raul) Jimenez (against West Ham). What a fantastic cross that was, bending away from the goalkeeper – a striker’s delight.

“For the second one he showed quick feet as well as his power and agility that you need. Again, picking the right pass.

“He has become a high commodity player for Wolves whether he starts or comes of the bench.

“Traore is one of the main reasons Wolves have done so well this season.”

Could fans be back in Premier League stadiums earlier than expected? Click here to read more.

Liverpool notably decided not to splash out on Timo Werner this summer, according to Sky Sports, with the Germany international instead moving from RB Leipzig to Chelsea.

The Merseyside giants may do well to consider Traore, however, with Klopp also previously showing just how big a fan he is of the 24-year-old.

Speaking earlier this season, as quoted by Goal, he said: “(Traore) is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”