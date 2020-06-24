Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Monaco wonderkid Benoit Badiashile.

RMC Sport claim the Red Devils are alongside Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen as suitors for the talented teenager, who is currently captain of the French Under-19 side.

Monaco have just rejected a bid from Rennes of around €15million for Badiashile, according to RMC, but it could be that they’ll be faced with more offers from other top clubs.

Man Utd are mentioned as being in the running for the young defender’s signature, and it seems clear he could be a great fit in this exciting young side Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is putting together at Old Trafford.

Badiashile already looks ready to make an impact in the United first-team, with the club arguably in need of more depth at the back alongside first-choice centre-back Harry Maguire.

The likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have not really done enough to impress for some time now, and that might mean Badiashile could be fast-tracked into becoming a regular starter.

MUFC have a proud history of bringing through players from their academy, and they’ve also done some good recruitment of top youngsters in the transfer market in recent times.