Former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune has spoken out about how impressive youngster Mason Greenwood looks on the training pitch.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season in the Man Utd first-team, having previously caught the eye at youth level with his incredible numbers in terms of goals and assists.

Fortune has clearly been wowed by Greenwood’s ability after watching him close up, remarking to the club’s official site that the player is “ridiculous” and seems equally comfortable on either foot.

“There’s not many players in world football that are able to go both ways like Mason does. Equally, left and right foot, he’s ridiculous,” Fortune said.

“I thought he was left-footed and then he takes penalties with his right! And I’ve seen him take a free-kick with his right foot, his left foot.

“I’m like ‘what’s wrong with you!? Just pick one! Are you okay?’

“Mason is fortunate he’s got Ole as a manager. Obviously there’s all the coaches he’s had through his youth-team career but he couldn’t ask for a better manager because Ole’s done it at the highest level.”

United fans will certainly enjoy hearing this about the young forward, who looks the pick of what is currently a very promising bunch of young players coming through from the club’s academy at the moment.

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are also among the players to recently make it in the senior side, while players like Tahith Chong and James Garner are also coming through.

Greenwood faces competition for places up front at United, but Fortune’s quotes hammer home just how good he is and fans will be eager to see more of him as soon as possible.

