Man United starting XI vs Sheffield United confirmed: Pogba and Fernandes start, big chance for Greenwood

Nobody could’ve predicted that Man United and Sheffield United would be clashing this late in the season with a Champions League place on the line, but The Blades have had an outstanding season.

A draw with Aston Villa and the loss to Newcastle must be concerning for Chris Wilder, but they could overtake Man United and go 5th in the table with a win at Old Trafford tonight.

READ MORE: Man United midfielder has three interested clubs as he prepares to leave on a free transfer

It’s still not clear if Man City’s Champions League ban will be upheld so 5th may not be good enough to qualify but it looks like it might be.

The Man United fans saw some positive signs between Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba against Spurs last week, so there’s plenty of intrigue about their line-up tonight:

? TEAM NEWS ? Here's how the Reds line up for our Old Trafford return — do you like what you see? ?#MUFC #MUNSHU @DHLManUtd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 24, 2020

Fans will be delighted to see Pogba and Fernandes start in the midfield for the first time, and it will be fascinating to see if it makes a big difference to the team.

Dan James is also injured and drops out for Mason Greenwood, who could make a huge pitch for a regular starting spot with a big performance tonight.