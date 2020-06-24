Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has spoken out on the current debate regarding the goalkeeper situation at his old club.

David de Gea remains United’s number one despite a worrying dip in form over the last few months, with the Spain international notably committing calamitous errors leading to goals against Everton and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have promising young ‘keeper Dean Henderson out on loan at Sheffield United, where he’s really caught the eye.

It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old is ready to step up to become number one for a club like Man Utd, however, with Saha warning against promoting him too soon on the back of just one good season in the Premier League.

The Frenchman enjoyed plenty of success at United while Edwin van der Sar was the club’s number one, so he should know a thing or two about what it takes to perform week in, week out under that kind of pressure.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may do well to take these words from Saha as a warning about rushing into a change in goal.

“De Gea should’ve done better for Bergwijn’s goal, it’s a bad mistake,” Saha told Compare Bet.

“Looking back on the season he’s had three or four of these, so you think ‘hang on a minute’ and you’re wondering if he just switches off because these are big mistakes not just something small which maybe he could’ve done better with … but there are also points earned when he makes tremendous saves so it’s a difficult one.

“You also have Henderson doing really well, who I think has been more challenged in goal, but you don’t judge a goalkeeper for just one year. You don’t know how a keeper may respond to changes in pressure when at a new club, and playing for United is not the same as playing for Sheffield United. He has the talent, that’s not a question, and maybe it’s healthy for De Gea to think about competition.”