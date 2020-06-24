Menu

“Ticks every box” – These Man Utd fans eager for transfer of “true baller” after impressive showing in Tottenham vs West Ham clash

Manchester United could do with a new signing in midfield this summer, and it seems a number of their fans would gladly taken Declan Rice after his performance for West Ham against Tottenham.

The England international has long looked an impressive young talent after shining in the Premier League, and it would be interesting to see how he got on at a bigger club.

Rice has been linked with Man Utd in the past, with the Sun stating he could leave West Ham if they received an offer in the region of £70million for him.

Although the 21-year-old was on the losing side against Tottenham on Tuesday evening, he clearly impressed a number of watching Red Devils fans with his performance in the middle of the park.

See below as many United fans express a desire for their club to make a move for Rice, who could undoubtedly make a fine long-term replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic in that defensive midfield role…

