Manchester United could do with a new signing in midfield this summer, and it seems a number of their fans would gladly taken Declan Rice after his performance for West Ham against Tottenham.

The England international has long looked an impressive young talent after shining in the Premier League, and it would be interesting to see how he got on at a bigger club.

Rice has been linked with Man Utd in the past, with the Sun stating he could leave West Ham if they received an offer in the region of £70million for him.

Although the 21-year-old was on the losing side against Tottenham on Tuesday evening, he clearly impressed a number of watching Red Devils fans with his performance in the middle of the park.

See below as many United fans express a desire for their club to make a move for Rice, who could undoubtedly make a fine long-term replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic in that defensive midfield role…

Declan Rice is a true baller. Anyone who doubts go watch his video with F2 freestylers.

He would be perfect for us. #mufc — Harsh (@thenextantman) June 24, 2020

Declan Rice is such a good talent I I like him. Composed, can pass, has enough physicality and can tackle. I can see him being a great dm in future. Ticks every box — Kofi (@EdinamKlutse) June 23, 2020

Seeing a lot of Declan Rice appreciation tweets on my timeline. Looks like people finally see what he can do. Would be a very good signing for us for around ~45M and a proper successor to Nemanja Matic. — You're My Solskjaer (@Scholesy_Giggsy) June 24, 2020

Declan Rice was wanted by Manchester City btw. Only the price tag put them off. If West Ham do get relegated, we shouldn't waste a moment's time before signing him up. — Shravan (@shrawanbissaka) June 24, 2020

Declan Rice would be such a good DM for us, no wonder Ole wanted him — Lionel (@lionelmufc) June 23, 2020

Tbh, I didn’t know what this hype about Declan Rice was when we were linked to him. But seen his few previous performances and he’s a lad worth a shout! https://t.co/VoquOlU5Y2 — HalfTime_RedDevils (@HTRedDevils) June 24, 2020

Yesterday Declan Rice was decent. Made some good interceptions and ball distribution was good. But the problem is westham's asking price. But it will go down if they get relegated. — Xi Jinping (@Xiiijinping) June 24, 2020

We should seriously consider signing Declan Rice. He is getting better with each game. — Saurabh (@SaurabhRmufc) June 24, 2020

Ole sign rice up — #GlazersOut (@FtblNeville) June 23, 2020

If Declan rice plays like that most weeks, which West Ham fans on Twitter are saying he does.. then he’s potential to be any top premier league clubs defensive midfielder.. he’d allow Bruno & pogba to do their thing infront of him but he can also pass very well too! #mufc — Bradley (@MUFCBradleyP) June 23, 2020