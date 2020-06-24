Manchester United are reportedly still in the hunt for a new midfielder this summer as they eye up Wolves star Ruben Neves.

According to Don Balon, Man Utd are currently the most ‘advanced’ in their efforts to sign Neves, who they say is also on the radar of Real Madrid.

The report states United are ready to pay around £50million for the Portugal international, who has shone as one of the finest players in the Premier League outside of the big six clubs.

Wolves won’t want to lose Neves, but he’s also recently been linked with United’s rivals Liverpool, also for around £50m, according to the Sun.

The Red Devils probably need Neves more than Liverpool do, with Jurgen Klopp’s side runaway league leaders this season with plenty of depth in the middle of the park from the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

MUFC fans will be encouraged by Don Balon’s suggestion that the club are in a strong position to sign Neves, who could be an ideal alternative to Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The highly-rated wonderkid had been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but ESPN suggest Borussia Dortmund are now set to beat them to his signature.

Neves is a similar style of player with his attacking quality from the middle of the park, and may be a safer signing anyway due to already being proven at the highest level.