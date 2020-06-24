Liverpool could reportedly be set to open talks over a transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect after shining at youth level for Sporting, and he recently had an impressive senior debut for the club as well.

According to the Sun, this has led to interest from Liverpool, who could be ready to start discussions over signing the left-back, while Manchester United are also mentioned as potential suitors.

Both these teams would do well to land the exciting youngster, with Mendes looking like he could become one of the finest players in Europe in his position.

The Sun suggest he could cost as little as £10million, which would no doubt be a tempting bargain in this current market, with the coronavirus pandemic likely to hit many clubs’ finances and dent their transfer plans.

Liverpool could do with more depth at the back, with first-choice Andrew Robertson a top class performer, but with not much in the way of backup for him in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

United, meanwhile, may well feel Mendes could be an ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who hasn’t really fulfilled his potential in his time at Old Trafford.