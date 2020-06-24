Opinion: Average stats over five years from Man United star prove which position Solskjaer needs to strengthen this summer

It seems fair to say that Anthony Martial will divide opinion among the fans, but that’s mainly down to the fact he’s so maddeningly inconsistent.

At his best he’s a handful with his movement and dribbling skills, while he can also be deadly with the ball in the box.

The problem is that those performances are rare, too often we see him making it easy for the defence by drifting away from the danger areas, while his head goes down far too easily.

Many expected him to shine in the number 9 role after the departure of Romelu lukaku, but a look back over his time at Old Trafford shows he might not be the answer to that position.

He’s currently matching his best goal return for a Premier League season with 11, and it’s just not enough for a team like Man United, while his overall record doesn’t make for impressive reading either.

The biggest problem is that he doesn’t actually provide a focal point for the attack, he usually pops up in the wing and that leaves nobody in the centre, so it’s not a surprise to see the side have struggled to score at times.

There’s been plenty of talk about another tricky/creative attacker arriving this summer, but what they really need is someone like Lukaku, who will hold the ball up and provide space for others.

Martial could still have a place in the squad and would provide a suitable impact option in the wide areas, but it’s possible he would want a bigger role than that.

Signing a proven goalscorer isn’t easy and they tend to be expensive, but Martial’s stats suggest that’s where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to concentrate on this summer.