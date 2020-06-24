Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has suggested his old club should be in the running for the transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has shone in La Liga and the Champions League and his future has looked in some doubt ahead of this summer with plenty of recent transfer gossip regarding his situation.

Most recently, Partey has been strongly linked with Arsenal as Spanish source La Razon claim it’s an open secret that he’ll be leaving Atletico for the Gunners, who are ready to pay his €50million release clause.

For that kind of price, Partey looks an absolute bargain and is surely worth the investment from Man Utd, who would no doubt feel he’s an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred in that area of the pitch.

Saha is certainly a fan of the 27-year-old and compared him to Liverpool star Fabinho, though he was also quick to praise the other midfield options in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

“He’s a top player. He’s a defensive presence and a tremendous prospect. Whether he can make an impact right away remains to be seen, as we have McTominay, Fred and Matic,” Saha told Compare Bet, as quoted by Goal.

“However, we have seen the impact that someone like Fabinho has had on Liverpool. He has mastered that position. Fabinho has improved the players around him.

“This guy is a rock, he defends in such a way that allows the Liverpool frontline to play their game knowing he’s protecting the defence.

“Perhaps a Fabinho-like player is already at United, but if not, then we need to find someone, whether that’s Thomas Partey or anyone else.”