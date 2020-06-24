Photo: New images of Liverpool’s turquoise kit leaked

Under normal circumstances, the 2019/20 season would’ve already been finished, and supporters would surely have been found parading around in their team’s kits for 2020/21.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed everything by a few months, meaning that fans will have to wait longer than usual for their new shirts.

In the meantime, Liverpool fans have been given a closer look at their new turquoise kit, resplendent with the Club World Cup winners badge and the gold Premier League winners badge.

Twitter account, @LFCTransferRoom, were one to release the images, which you can see below. What do you think?