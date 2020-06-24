Photo:Leeds fan shocked after being seated next to Bin Laden cut out

It was always going to be risky when clubs agreed to allow fans to have cardboard cut outs of their faces in the stands, but this is astonishing.

You would expect that every club would have some sort of checking system where they might filter out the cardboard cut outs which would cause offence, but apparently not.

A Leeds fan has taken to Twitter to complain about who his cut out has been placed next to, and it’s understandable that he might not be delighted:

It’s likely that Bin Laden will be taken down and an empty apology will follow, but it’s incredible that this was allowed to happen