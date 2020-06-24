Frank Lampard has already done some wonderful transfer business at Chelsea this year, with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner officially joining the club, though they won’t play until next season.

Rivals Tottenham haven’t been as busy, and it’s doubtful that the north Londoners will be able to splash the cash to any great extent given that they recently took out a whopping £175m bank loan according to The Guardian.

However, it’s clear that if Spurs want to be considered as real challengers next season and beyond, and thereby keep Harry Kane at the club in the process, then they’re going to have to bring in one or two big names during the summer.

One of those being linked with both clubs is Barcelona flop, Philippe Coutinho, currently on loan to Bayern Munich, and it’s the Bavarian club that could dash the Londoners hopes of securing the Brazilian, at least until the back end of the summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona would be prepared to let him go for in the region of £50m as long as a player worth £20m-£20m was also included as part of any deal.

A later report from Sport suggest that before any such permanent deal can be done, Bayern want to extend his contract until they’re knocked out of this season’s edition of the Champions League.

With his loan contract set to expire on June 30, Bayern don’t have long to conclude any extension, though a willingness from both parties could see it pushed through.