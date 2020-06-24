In another sign of his single-mindedness to turn Man United back into a side that can be challenging for the top honours in the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has released highly-rated young midfielder, Dion McGhee.

The 19-year-old has been at the Red Devils since the age of eight, according to The Sun, who also note the interest in a number of clubs in the player’s services.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers seem to be at the head of the queue that includes Watford, West Ham, Benfica, Porto, Nice and AZ Alkmaar, so there are no shortage of takers.

Given that McGhee would have the chance of immediate first-team football north of the border, the other clubs interested may find they’re at a disadvantage from the get go.

Gerrard’s stewardship is an obvious attraction for any young player, with the former Liverpool star having also concluded deals for other players released by Premier League academies.

Having fallen so far behind Celtic in the end this season, Gerrard will surely be keen to acquire the best young talent in order to bridge the Old Firm gap in 2020/21.