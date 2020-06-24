According to the Metro via French outlet Le10Sport, Arsenal have placed Matteo Guendouzi on the transfer list, with Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst the sides eyeing the starlet.

It’s claimed that Guendouzi’s attitude, as per the Mail, has led to the Gunners taking this decision, the ace faced the wrath of fans after grabbing Neal Maupay’s neck in his side’s recent loss to Brighton.

Le10Sport report that powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the midfielder, on the domestic front Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester are thought to be keen on the ace.

It’s even added that Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the 21-year-old, the French icon is also reportedly working on signing younger talents to transform Madrid’s side.

It’s stated that Guendouzi would be an ideal successor to Casemiro in the Spanish capital, whilst his technical ability particularly appeals to Barcelona.

Le10Sport report that the youngster has two years left on his current contract, the Metro add that the north London outfit signed the ace for £7m from Lorient in the summer of 2018.

Guendouzi has started 24 of his 34 outings for the Gunners this season, with the ace registering three assists from these appearances.

The talent has made a total of 82 first-team appearances for Arsenal, he’s quickly become an important first-team player for the side but it seems as though his contributions may not be worth the controversy that comes with his aggressive and now allegedly disrespectful style of play.