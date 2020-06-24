Real Madrid want PSG to trigger €250m release clause to let ace leave this summer

There was a time when release clauses were seen as affordable amounts rather than figures that would scare a team away, but that might change with the current financial situation.

Everything changed when PSG signed Neymar, with The BBC reporting that the French side had paid a world record £200m to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona.

Suddenly teams started increasing release clauses to eye watering levels, and that might help Real Madrid here.

AS have reported that PSG are desperate to sign Takefusa Kubo, who is currently impressing on loan at Real Mallorca in La Liga.

It’s even been suggested that PSG and Real Madrid have discussed the possibility of a transfer but there are two main issues – the player wasn’t that impressed with the offer and Real Madrid didn’t want to let him go.

They go on to point out that this means their only option was to trigger his €250m release clause, but that seems impossible in the current climate.

They actually go on to say that 29 teams are showing an interest in the young midfielder as Real Madrid look set to loan him out again next season, but this should rule out the prospect of a permanent move to PSG.