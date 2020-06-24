Ahead of Manchester United’s fixture against Sheffield United, former right-back, Gary Neville, suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has the right blend in midfield, and shouldn’t therefore be making excuses at a lack of creativity.

The Sky Sports pundit has been a vocal critic of his former side, but a first start together for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba has evidently given him reasons to be cheerful.

“I think with the system Manchester United have with obviously [Nemanja] Matic sitting and the two in front, there’s an element of freedom,” Neville said on Sky Sports and cited by the Daily Express.

“We know that [Kevin] De Bruyne and [David] Silva at City work in those very strict channels. Pogba we saw the goal he created the other night as a right winger, Bruno Fernandes pops up all over the pitch.

“So it’s a slightly different application of the system than Manchester City would use or Liverpool would use. But I do believe it’s one that could accommodate both of them and Manchester United should be more creative.

“They have had problems that have dropped deep over the last year or so but with those two in midfield now I don’t think there will be many excuses, or there shouldn’t be any excuses for the lack of creativity.”

Before the kick-off at Old Trafford, United were five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but only two ahead of their visitors who themselves are looking at an unlikely European spot at the culmination of the 2019/20 campaign.

Solskjaer’s starting XI was one of the strongest he’s had available to call upon, with Marcus Rashford another who has returned to full fitness.

With such a potent mix of youth, energy, experience and pace throughout the team, the Norwegian will be hoping that his charges can really push on from this point and deliver the glory days that are long overdue.