Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara’s future is reportedly in doubt after backing out of contract talks with his current club.

The Spain international is said to want a new challenge and Liverpool are talked up as a potential destination as Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the player, according to Sport Bild.

Alcantara has been a world class performer for Bayern down the years, and his superb range of passing and intelligent play could make him an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play.

The Reds could perhaps benefit from more creativity in the middle of the park, with most of their current threat coming from their attack-minded full-backs.

Alcantara, however, could give Liverpool another option in tighter games, with the former Barcelona man likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who haven’t really lived up to expectations at Anfield.

Sport Bild claim the 29-year-old would likely cost around £43million, citing his current value on Transfermarkt, but they add that his current Bayern deal expires in 2021, which might mean LFC can get him on the cheap.

It remains to be seen how much Liverpool can afford big-name signings this summer due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.