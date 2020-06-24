Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and manager Jose Mourinho’s relationship looks to have taken a significant turn for the worse.

According to a report from TF1, as translated by Get French Football News, Ndombele and Mourinho are no longer directly communicating after the player told his manager he no longer wanted to play under him.

Ndombele looked a huge talent at former club Lyon, but has endured a difficult first season at Spurs, with his future at the club perhaps now in doubt after his outburst at Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician is not everyone’s cup of tea after a difficult few years in management, but surely still remains a figure worthy of more respect than this.

Ndombele may well feel frustrated at how things have gone under Mourinho, but one imagines Tottenham fans won’t be happy with these reports emerging.

The piece explains that Tottenham players are now trying to help fix relations between the pair, but it’s really not looking good for the France international.

Spurs got back to winning ways last night with a 2-0 victory over West Ham, but this is more unwanted disruption to their season.