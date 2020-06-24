Transfer boost for Celtic as summer target officially released by his club

It’s expected that clubs will try to hoard players while the transfer market seems so uncertain, so it means anyone who becomes a free agent will be hot property.

Jeff Hendrick has been as solid contributor for Burnley and the Republic of Ireland in recent years and he’s in his prime years at 28, so it’s a surprise to see him leaving The Clarets.

This was confirmed on Burnley’s website earlier on today, as they buried the news that he had rejected a new deal in a story about Phil Bardsley’s new contract.

READ MORE: Report suggests Celtic could beat Arsenal to free agent signing this summer

This could be interesting to Celtic fans, with The Daily Record reporting a couple of months ago that Celtic were lining up a move for him if he became a free agent.

He’s a solid midfielder who can do a bit of everything, but it’s hard to make a case for Neil Lennon signing him unless someone like Olivier Ntcham or Nir Bitton moved on, but he could be an attractive option.

He would also bring international experience that would be valuable in Europe and the lack of transfer fee will always be enticing to the board, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this story in the coming weeks.