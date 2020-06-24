Menu

Video: Alexander-Arnold curls home a fine free kick for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

It’s well known that Trent Alexander-Arnold has a tremendous delivery from a wide position, but he’s also shown his quality when it comes to scoring goals tonight.

Liverpool were awarded a free kick in the perfect central position for anyone to take it, and the majority of the team was lining up for shot at one point.

The right back won the argument and produced this fine effort:

Crystal Palace tend to stifle teams and if the game went on at 0-0 it could’ve got nervy for Liverpool, but this should settle them down and the fans will be hoping it leads to even more goals.

