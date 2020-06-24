Video: De Gea shows his class with a quality through ball but Rashford misses an open goal

There’s been a lot of talk about David de Gea this week so it was important for him to impress tonight, but this maybe wasn’t what we expected.

You expect him to simply pick the ball up and allow his team to regroup, but instead he launches an inch perfect through ball to Anthony Martial, only for Rashford to miss the golden chance:

How has he missed that?





It’s a great team move and shows how quickly they can cut through their opponents, but it shows another side of de Gea’s game that’s often underappreciated.

