Video: Fabinho’s thunderous long-range strike to give Liverpool 3-0 lead vs Crystal Palace

In the 54th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League tie with Crystal Palace, Fabinho ended Palace’s slim hopes of getting back into the game with a wonderful goal.
Jordan Henderson showed his leadership and team-first mentality by signalling Andy Robertson to pass the ball into Fabinho, who was deep in Palace’s half.
Fabinho was cool, calm and composed as he took a touch before drilling the ball into the back of the net with an unstoppable strike that soared into the top corner.
Fabinho’s impressed in an all-around complete performance this evening, the 26-year-old also bagged a wonderful assist for Liverpool’s second by Mohamed Salah.
Take a look at the Brazilian’s superb strike below:
FABINHO FROM THE PARKING LOT ? #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/8vYHnd4xK7
— #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 24, 2020
Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer and RMC Sport.
It takes some talent to hit a ball as sweet as this from that far out…