Video: Hilarious reaction from Anthony Martial as he’s reminded to go and fetch the match ball

Usually a hat trick is followed by the player hanging around the referee for the rest of the game as they ensure they get their hands on the match ball.

Anthony Martial became the first Man United player to score a Premier League hat trick this evening, but it seems he totally forgot that he was entitled to keep the ball after that.

An Old Trafford employee had to remind him to go and get it, and his expression when he realises is priceless:

Thankfully it looks like the ref was always going to take it to him anyway, but it’s always good to make sure.

Martial was outstanding today and he showed he does have the tools to be the club’s number 9, hopefully he kicks on and proves he can do it on a consistent basis.