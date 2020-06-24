Video: Inter Milan’s Gagliardini produces one of the worst misses of all-time vs Sassuolo

Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini had an almighty moment to forget in the 62nd minute of his side’s clash against Sassuolo.

Antonio Conte’s side had a dangerous counter-attacking opportunity spearheaded by superstars Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku saw a shot saved, leaving Gagliardini with the entire goal to go for from just a couple of yards out, the midfielder was perhaps too lax as his effort rattled the crossbar.

Take a look at the midfielder’s massive blunder below:

Without a doubt the worst miss I have seen in my life at professional level. It’s literally harder to hit the crossbar than score. Wow.pic.twitter.com/9uo4XGtUsd — Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) June 24, 2020

Pictures from DAZN.

More Stories / Latest News Hat-trick hero Martial puts gloss on magnificent Man United team performance to sweep Blades aside Video: Martial ends 7-year Man United wait as he seals hat-trick vs Sheffield with lovely lob ‘That worries me’ – Pundit fears for Tottenham youngster’s future after back fracture

Lukaku was absolutely shocked after the miss, his reaction could just make it as the next big meme.