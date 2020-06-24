Menu

Video: Inter Milan’s Gagliardini produces one of the worst misses of all-time vs Sassuolo

Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini had an almighty moment to forget in the 62nd minute of his side’s clash against Sassuolo.

Antonio Conte’s side had a dangerous counter-attacking opportunity spearheaded by superstars Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku saw a shot saved, leaving Gagliardini with the entire goal to go for from just a couple of yards out, the midfielder was perhaps too lax as his effort rattled the crossbar.

Take a look at the midfielder’s massive blunder below:

Lukaku was absolutely shocked after the miss, his reaction could just make it as the next big meme.

