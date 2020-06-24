Video: Inter Milan’s Gagliardini produces one of the worst misses of all-time vs Sassuolo

Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini had an almighty moment to forget in the 62nd minute of his side’s clash against Sassuolo.
Antonio Conte’s side had a dangerous counter-attacking opportunity spearheaded by superstars Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.
Lukaku saw a shot saved, leaving Gagliardini with the entire goal to go for from just a couple of yards out, the midfielder was perhaps too lax as his effort rattled the crossbar.
Take a look at the midfielder’s massive blunder below:
Without a doubt the worst miss I have seen in my life at professional level. It’s literally harder to hit the crossbar than score. Wow.pic.twitter.com/9uo4XGtUsd
— Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) June 24, 2020
Pictures from DAZN.
Lukaku was absolutely shocked after the miss, his reaction could just make it as the next big meme.