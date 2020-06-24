Menu

Video: Liverpool’s front three combine beautifully as Mane seals the victory over Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

It’s hard to believe that Liverpool were so poor against Everton at the weekend, because they look back to their fluent and brilliant best tonight.

The front three of Mane, Salah and Firmino are widely acknowledged as one of the best in the game, and they combined perfectly to set Mane through on goal here.

READ MORE: Video: Alexander-Arnold curls home a fine free kick for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

He’s still got a lot to do but it never looks in doubt, and the game really is over now:

It’s a performance worthy of winning the title and although it’s not enough tonight, Liverpool are on the brink now.

More Stories Sadio Mane