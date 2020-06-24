Video: Man United reveal how Old Trafford will look for closed-door fixtures

It was clear that games without fans were pretty dull to watch, as the novelty of hearing the shouts from players and managers wore off quite quickly.

Thankfully we’ve started to see images of fake fans and crowd noise is being played, and it’s possible to forget there’s no one at the ground.

Of course it’s not perfect, but it’s much better than the initial games we saw in Germany where it was just too eerie to watch.

The Man United Twitter account released a short video detailing how the ground will look for games without fans:

The stage is set for tomorrow's homecoming ??#MUFC pic.twitter.com/rzObi5BkQl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 23, 2020

Sheffield United will be the visitors tomorrow night, and it will be interesting to see if this provides any kind of home advantage for United.