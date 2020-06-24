Video: Martial ends 7-year Man United wait as he seals hat-trick vs Sheffield with lovely lob

In the 73rd minute of Manchester United’s clash with Sheffield United, Anthony Martial sealed a hat-trick with a sumptuous finish.

In a brilliant move that was started from the back, Bruno Fernandes used a lovely flick to hand the ball to Martial – with the star then playing it into strike partner Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has shown his underrated link-up play this evening, the England international returned it to Martial with a perfectly-weighted pass and the ace effortlessly lobbed the ball over Simon Moore.

Martial showed his clinical edge with his two goals for the Red Devils earlier in the tie, here’s his first and take a look at his second after some fine work by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Take a look at the star sealing a hat-trick in style below:

Hats off to Anthony Martial! He completes the first hat trick of his career to give Manchester United a commanding lead.

Squawka have also revealed that the French attacker is the first Manchester United player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson retired seven years ago:

Anthony Martial is the first Man Utd player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. And after a seven-year wait, no fans are there to see it.

Great achievement by Martial.