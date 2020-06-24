Menu

Video: Martial ends 7-year Man United wait as he seals hat-trick vs Sheffield with lovely lob

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
In the 73rd minute of Manchester United’s clash with Sheffield United, Anthony Martial sealed a hat-trick with a sumptuous finish.

In a brilliant move that was started from the back, Bruno Fernandes used a lovely flick to hand the ball to Martial – with the star then playing it into strike partner Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has shown his underrated link-up play this evening, the England international returned it to Martial with a perfectly-weighted pass and the ace effortlessly lobbed the ball over Simon Moore.

Martial showed his clinical edge with his two goals for the Red Devils earlier in the tie, here’s his first and take a look at his second after some fine work by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Take a look at the star sealing a hat-trick in style below:

Pictures from NBC Sport Soccer and RMC Sport.

Squawka have also revealed that the French attacker is the first Manchester United player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson retired seven years ago:

Great achievement by Martial.

