Video: Martial makes it 2-0 to Man United after superb Wan-Bissaka dribble and assist vs Sheffield

In the 43rd minute of the Premier League tie between Manchester United and Sheffield United, a clever fake-shot from Bruno Fernandes gave Paul Pogba the chance to lay the ball to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka comfortably held the ball before using a burst of pace and lovely knock-on to beat his man before drilling a low cross into the box.

Martial’s subtle movement left him in enough space to slot the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish, the Frenchman also opened the scoring for the Red Devils vs the Blades.

Take a look at the star’s second of the day below:

Make it ?? for 9??! Anthony Martial slots home his second of the first half. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/dA1J8BaRkE — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 24, 2020

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer and RMC Sport.

Wan-Bissaka has silenced the question marks over his attacking ability, every time these issues are raised, it’s like the young full-back shuts them down in his next game – great mindset from the ace.