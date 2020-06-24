Video: Mo Salah scores for Liverpool vs Palace after wonderful Fabinho assist

In the 43rd minute of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this evening, Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 to the Reds after an exceptional pass from Fabinho.
Liverpool patiently passed the ball around defence before playing it into Fabinho, the Brazilian skipped forward and floated over a perfectly-weighted pass into Salah’s path despite being under pressure.
Salah used his blistering pace and his brilliantly timed run to beat Patrick van Aanholt before controlling the ball expertly and tucking the ball in at the near post.
Take a look at the Egyptian superstar’s effort below:
MO SALAH, MO SALAH, RUNNING DOWN THE WINGS! pic.twitter.com/5RaWZprY0w
— Anfield BR Vídeos (@anfieldbrvideos) June 24, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.
Liverpool have looked like their usual selves tonight after a dull performance against rivals Everton.