Video: Mo Salah scores for Liverpool vs Palace after wonderful Fabinho assist

In the 43rd minute of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this evening, Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 to the Reds after an exceptional pass from Fabinho.

Liverpool patiently passed the ball around defence before playing it into Fabinho, the Brazilian skipped forward and floated over a perfectly-weighted pass into Salah’s path despite being under pressure.

Salah used his blistering pace and his brilliantly timed run to beat Patrick van Aanholt before controlling the ball expertly and tucking the ball in at the near post.

Take a look at the Egyptian superstar’s effort below:

MO SALAH, MO SALAH, RUNNING DOWN THE WINGS! pic.twitter.com/5RaWZprY0w — Anfield BR Vídeos (@anfieldbrvideos) June 24, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Alexander-Arnold curls home a fine free kick for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Video: Hilarious reaction from Anthony Martial as he’s reminded to go and fetch the match ball Video: Inter Milan’s Gagliardini produces one of the worst misses of all-time vs Sassuolo

Liverpool have looked like their usual selves tonight after a dull performance against rivals Everton.