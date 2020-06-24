Video: Rashford and Martial link up superbly to put Man United ahead vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United have had a tough restart to Premier League life and the 3-0 loss to Newcastle must be on their minds, so it was important for Man United to start well.

They’ve done exactly that, after some great work from Marcus Rashford and an instinctive finish from Anthony Martial have put them in front:

What a start from #MUFC! Anthony Martial fires them in front after just seven minutes. pic.twitter.com/oKPd7GsH1f — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 24, 2020

Man United tend to struggle at home when the game goes on for 0-0 for a while, so this should allow them to settle down and dominate the match.