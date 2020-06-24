Menu

Video: Selfish Martial ruins possible wonder-goal from Paul Pogba after outstanding skill

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
In some ways you can’t blame Anthony Martial for being desperate to grab his hat trick, but his selfishness ruined a potentially great moment from Paul Pogba.

Pogba produces some fine skill and a nutmeg to dance his way into the box and it looks like it could be an incredible goal, only for Martial to tackle him and put an effort over the bar:

pictures courtesy of Bein Sport

It’s possible that Pogba may have been closed out but it wasn’t like Martial was in a great position to score, so you can imagine that Pogba had some words for his teammate after this.

