Video: Vinicius puts Real Madrid ahead with a fine chip as VAR misses a foul in the buildup

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

It’s certainly starting to feel like VAR is going the way of Real Madrid and Barcelona, and that’s been proved again this week.

Lionel Messi escaped any action despite a horrific challenge last night, and Real Madrid can count themselves very lucky here:

It’s a fine finish from Vinicius Jr who deserves a lot of credit, but it does look like there’s a blatant foul in the build up.

It almost feels like any excuse to go the way of the big two will be taken, while it will take something egregious to overrule anything against them.

