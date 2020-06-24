Video: Goal of the season contender from RB Salzburg’s Zlatko Junozovic with a thunderous volley from a corner

It’s hard to explain why, but there are few things in football which are as exciting as a corner which is drifted to the edge of the box for a volley.

It’s mainly because what happens next is so unpredictable – it could fly off over the roof of the stand, it might smack someone in the face, or it could be one of the goals of the season.

This effort from Zlatko Junozovic falls into the last category, and it has everything you want in a stunning goal:

It’s a perfect volley which thunders and swerves through the air, and the fact that it hits the bar and cannons down over the line makes it even better.

There might be better team goals this season, but that will be right up there in terms of long range stikes.