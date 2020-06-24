Menu

Video:”If he’s good enough he’s ready”: Pundit backs Dean Henderson to replace de Gea at Man United next season

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Everyone is starting to accept that Dean Henderson is going to be a great goalkeeper, but opinions will differ on what Man United should do with him.

He’s developed well at Sheffield United over the past couple of seasons, and he’s only going to get better by playing games.

READ MORE: Opinion: Average stats over five years from Man United star prove which position Solskjaer needs to strengthen this summer

David de Gea is having a tough time at Man United and some fans will feel Henderson deserves a chance, and that’s been echoed by Graeme Souness in his punditry tonight:

It would be an interesting one because Henderson has shown his quality, so eventually fans will start to wonder what Solskjaer is waiting for.

Of course he may want to be loyal to de Gea and bringing Henderson back would be pointless if he just sits on the bench, so it will be interesting to see what they do next season.

More Stories David de Gea Dean Henderson Graeme Souness