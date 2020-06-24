Video:”If he’s good enough he’s ready”: Pundit backs Dean Henderson to replace de Gea at Man United next season

Everyone is starting to accept that Dean Henderson is going to be a great goalkeeper, but opinions will differ on what Man United should do with him.

He’s developed well at Sheffield United over the past couple of seasons, and he’s only going to get better by playing games.

David de Gea is having a tough time at Man United and some fans will feel Henderson deserves a chance, and that’s been echoed by Graeme Souness in his punditry tonight:

"He will be one of the best goalkeepers in the world in a few years." Will Dean Henderson be the next #MUFC number one?

It would be an interesting one because Henderson has shown his quality, so eventually fans will start to wonder what Solskjaer is waiting for.

Of course he may want to be loyal to de Gea and bringing Henderson back would be pointless if he just sits on the bench, so it will be interesting to see what they do next season.