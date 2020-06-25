According to the Mirror via French outlet Le10Sport, Juventus have joined Barcelona and Inter Milan with interest in Arsenal captain and talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang’s future has been speculated upon heavily recently, as the 31-year-old’s current contact with the Gunners expires next summer, with no serious indication of a new deal being near.

Le10Sport report that Juventus’ interest hasn’t sparked ‘concrete’ discussions for the Gabon superstar just yet, but Maurizio Sarri’s side are sounding out what a deal for the strike would cost.

It’s hinted that Arsenal wish to keep hold of the superstar, however it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can make a lucrative offer to Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s main source of goals since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, the African superstar has scored 49 goals and bagged 10 assists in 77 top-flight appearances.

The Gabon international was a joint-winner of the Premier League’s Golden Boot in his first full season in England and the star’s 17 goals this term could see him compete for the honour once again.

Juventus dominate Italian football and they also provide a steady level of competition in the latter stages of the Champions League – something that Arsenal don’t look capable of doing anytime soon.

Aubameyang doesn’t have as many trophies to show for his prolific ability in comparison to other world-class strikers, with the ace now 31 it would be understandable if he chased success by leaving Arsenal.

The Gunners don’t seem to be able to offer Aubameyang the chance of challenging for top honours, they also may find it difficult to meet the talisman’s demands for a new contract.

With the north London outfit unlikely to secure Champions League qualification for next season, that rids the club of an influx of money that could be used to re-sign a player like Aubameyang.

As well as the competition for serious honours that a move to Juventus would bring, Aubameyang would also have the chance to play with all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo and star forward Paulo Dybala – this would be some prospect to turn down if the ‘Old Lady’ step up their interest in the Arsenal man.