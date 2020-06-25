The father of Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati has spoken out on his son’s future amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The young Spaniard has shone at the Nou Camp in what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough season, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League at some point in the future.

Fati looks like a player who could make a real impact at Man Utd, who are lacking quality up front, so it’s little surprise to see the club have recently been linked with him by the Times and others.

It remains to be seen, however, if United can persuade Fati to join them from Barca, with the player’s father strongly suggesting there is little desire from their end to make a move away.

He was also quiet on the United speculation, saying he simply doesn’t know anything about them and their interest.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Bori Fati said: “I’ve always been happy since my son is at Barca … I know nothing about Manchester United.

“Ansu and I are comfortable here in Barcelona. Everyone that leaves Barca then wants to come back.”