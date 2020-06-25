Arsenal have been described as ‘advanced’ on the potential transfer of Red Bull Salzburg’s highly-rated young midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 19-year-old looks one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment and could be a fine fit at a bigger club, with a big move surely on the cards for him soon, according to latest transfer speculation.

Szoboszlai has been targeted by Paris Saint-Germain as well, according to French journalist Manu Lonjon in the tweet below…

Le PSG s’est renseigné sur Dominik Szoboszlai ( RB Salzburg) . Profil assez similaire à celui de Milinkovic- Savic. Autres gros clubs dessus. L’entourage de joueur a été sondé et pas insensible a l’intérêt . Coût 25/30M. — Manu ???? (@ManuLonjon) June 25, 2020

A fan then asked him about any interest from Arsenal, to which he replied that the Gunners and AC Milan are both ‘well advanced’ on a possible deal, in what sounds very encouraging indeed from an Arsenal point of view…

Arsenal et le Milan AC bien avancés. https://t.co/TsTx7J7lXo — Manu ???? (@ManuLonjon) June 25, 2020

Arsenal have had a hugely disappointing season by their standards, and could do with bringing in this top prospect in order to build a better team for the future.

Mikel Arteta has inherited a struggling squad from Unai Emery, with an unfortunate mix of some over-the-hill and under-performing players, as well as some promising but inexperienced youngsters.

Szoboszlai looks to have the talent to make an immediate impact, despite his relative inexperience, and AFC would do well to beat these top clubs to his signature.