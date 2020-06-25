According to the Daily Star as translated from Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Arsenal have enquired about a move for for exciting Sporting Lisbon talent Joelson Fernandes.

The Gunners are said to have enlisted the help of some emissaries recently to sound out their chances of recruiting the highly-rated 17-year-old.

Arsenal’s interest has led to Sporting’s hierarchy upping their efforts to secure the winger to a new long-term contract – importantly one that would raise Fernandes’ release clause.

Joelson’s release clause stands at €45m, Sporting are keen on raising this to €100m.

However, the ace and his representatives don’t want the fee to exceed €80m because of the pressure that a three-figure clause would bring on the talent.

Sporting’s track record of producing talents that go on to become world-class speaks for itself, so it’s not surprising to see how keen the club are on protecting their prized asset with a better release clause.

Just like last summer, much is being made of Arsenal’s limited budget, so a swoop for Fernandes ahead of next season would seem unlikely at this moment in time – but down the line it could be possible.

Fernandes is yet to make his senior debut for Sporting, but he’s getting closer to doing so after being named on the side’s bench last time out.

The ace will be hoping to achieve the impressive feat in one of Sporting’s remaining seven fixtures this season.

For Sporting’s Under-23s this season, Joelson has bagged five goals and provided two assists, the right-footed winger primarily starts on the left-wing, with one of his main talents being cutting inside.