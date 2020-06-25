Loads of Arsenal fans are glad to see Mikel Arteta being strong on young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who has been dropped from the squad entirely for tonight’s game against Southampton.

The Frenchman has not been at his best for some time now, and clearly didn’t impress Arteta with his antics in the Brighton game over the weekend.

It is surely no coincidence that he now finds himself completely out of Arsenal’s matchday squad, with Granit Xhaka coming in in midfield instead.

Arsenal fans clearly aren’t sad to see the back of Guendouzi, whose future at the Emirates Stadium may well be in some doubt after his behaviour in the Brighton game.

? Four changes from Brighton… ?? Martinez, Tierney, Xhaka, Nketiah

?? Leno, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Lacazette#SOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 25, 2020

A report from the Daily Mail has suggested Arteta has lost patience with the 21-year-old, while it’s also claimed in the piece that his team-mates have not been too impressed by his attitude either.

Here’s some Twitter reaction from Gooners this evening after the release of the team news for the Southampton game…

Guendouzi not in the squad. ? Arteta really ain't messing about. — ™? (@AfcNas) June 25, 2020

Guendouzi not in the squad ????????? mans getting internal disciplinary action — vino (@vinorodders) June 25, 2020

Arteta telling Guendouzi to cool off. Not even in the squad ? — #TouchlineFracas (@TouchyGooners) June 25, 2020

Interesting to note that Guendouzi is out the matchday squad, have no problem with him publicly defending him but disciplining him for poor behaviour, which could’ve been a red card and cost us the game had it been in regulation time. Players need to take more responsibility. — James (@AFCJxmes) June 25, 2020

Looks like Arteta takes discipline really seriously.. Guendouzi escapes a FA ban but is completely dropped from the squad — RK (@RidarKh) June 25, 2020

Definitely a statement sent out by Arteta by not including Guendouzi in the squad at all — Total Raumdeuter (@RaumdeuterTotal) June 25, 2020

Guendouzi not making bench shows how strong willed arteta is, so who is getting injured today i hope not tierney https://t.co/6or2yUEZeL — Gaseous metal (@IbeObinna13) June 25, 2020