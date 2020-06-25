Menu

“Arteta really ain’t messing about” – These Arsenal fans react to big selection decision vs Southampton

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Loads of Arsenal fans are glad to see Mikel Arteta being strong on young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who has been dropped from the squad entirely for tonight’s game against Southampton.

The Frenchman has not been at his best for some time now, and clearly didn’t impress Arteta with his antics in the Brighton game over the weekend.

MORE: Arsenal enquire about move for highly-rated Portuguese winger

It is surely no coincidence that he now finds himself completely out of Arsenal’s matchday squad, with Granit Xhaka coming in in midfield instead.

Arsenal fans clearly aren’t sad to see the back of Guendouzi, whose future at the Emirates Stadium may well be in some doubt after his behaviour in the Brighton game.

Could fans be back in Premier League stadiums earlier than expected? Click here to read more.

More Stories / Latest News

A report from the Daily Mail has suggested Arteta has lost patience with the 21-year-old, while it’s also claimed in the piece that his team-mates have not been too impressed by his attitude either.

Here’s some Twitter reaction from Gooners this evening after the release of the team news for the Southampton game…

More Stories Matteo Guendouzi Mikel Arteta