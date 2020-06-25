Menu

“Making things tick” – Arsenal ace earns praise from these fans for strong first half after being brought back in vs Southampton

Arsenal fans are praising midfielder Granit Xhaka after his strong first half showing against Southampton today.

The Switzerland international has often divided opinion after an up-and-down career at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s shone today after being brought back in to the team by manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are 1-0 up and have improved after poor performances in back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Brighton last week.

At his best, Xhaka is a tidy passer with a good work rate, and today he’s doing his bit to make this team tick in a way that Matteo Guendouzi, the man he replaced in the starting XI today, has struggled to.

Gooners will hope he can continue to bounce back after a difficult patch earlier in this season when his future at the club looked in real doubt after storming off the pitch when he was subbed by former manager Unai Emery against Crystal Palace.

Today it’s all good for Xhaka, though, and here’s some of the half time reaction…

