Arsenal fans are praising midfielder Granit Xhaka after his strong first half showing against Southampton today.

The Switzerland international has often divided opinion after an up-and-down career at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s shone today after being brought back in to the team by manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are 1-0 up and have improved after poor performances in back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Brighton last week.

At his best, Xhaka is a tidy passer with a good work rate, and today he’s doing his bit to make this team tick in a way that Matteo Guendouzi, the man he replaced in the starting XI today, has struggled to.

Gooners will hope he can continue to bounce back after a difficult patch earlier in this season when his future at the club looked in real doubt after storming off the pitch when he was subbed by former manager Unai Emery against Crystal Palace.

Today it’s all good for Xhaka, though, and here’s some of the half time reaction…

We’re so much better with Xhaka in the team playing this role. It’s night and day. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) June 25, 2020

Xhaka making things tick in the middle. That’s my captain. — Pádraig (@afcpadraig) June 25, 2020

Xhaka makes Arsenal tick — ?????? ? (@JHobbsyy) June 25, 2020

It’s clear xhaka offers so much stability to this team. I’m not seeing we desperately need him as such but it shows we need a midfielder like partey who is twice the player. Xhaka could do well next to him, partey is an absolute must — AFC&B (@AFCandboxing) June 25, 2020

Credit where it's due, Xhaka has been our best player. We miss his passing. However, I can't be the only one noticing how he misplaces simple passes and gets dribbled past easily. If he eradicates that, we have a great player in him. Luckily the manager is on his side. — H ? (@_sakalinho) June 25, 2020

Xhaka, our best midfielder by a mile! What a player.??? — Simon Tierney (@SimonTierney63) June 25, 2020

Xhaka has been immense in this first half as per just don’t bottle it now — AFC Morg (@AFCMorg) June 25, 2020

I maybe wrong with thing but xhaka is one of the most important players at this club

I dont care what you say

Look at the difference in our midfield with him in it https://t.co/8EHh6PKrod — Abdulkadir (@AbdulkadirAbdi_) June 25, 2020

Xhaka is our best central midfielder. — Trent (@GeckzExcites) June 25, 2020

i will never talk bad about Xhaka…he’s amazing… — lemi (@lemikravitz) June 25, 2020