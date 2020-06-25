Young Arsenal midfielder Nathan Tormey has confirmed he’s leaving the club at the end of his contract despite being offered a new three-year deal.

The 20-year-old has announced via his Twitter page that he’s decided not to take Arsenal up on their offer and will look for a new challenge instead.

Arsenal fans might not know too much about Tormey, but it seems the young Northern Irishman must have been quite highly rated if the club were ready to try to tie him down for a further three years, as he claims…

I appreciate the offer of a new 3 year contract but I feel now is the time for me to move on. I would like to thank all the people at the club who have helped me become the player I am today and wish them all the best for the future. I am looking forward to a new challenge — Nathan Tormey (@nathan_tormey) June 25, 2020

Arsenal have a proud record of bringing youngsters up through their academy, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah among those to recently become key players in their first-team.

It remains to be seen if Tormey would have had many opportunities to follow them into the senior side, and it will be interesting to see how his career pans out from here.