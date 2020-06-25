According to a column from the Mirror’s John Cross, Arsenal were set to offer Chelsea star Willian a massive contract worth £250,000-a-week before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the winger, whose contract expires at the end of this extended season.

Cross claims that it would be ‘interesting’ to see if the north London outfit push forward with a move for Willian, given the ‘spotlight’ that his being shone on all of the club’s recent signings.

It’s also added in Cross’ column via an expert insight that Willian’s expected to lose out on up to 25% of what he would’ve been in line to earn before the pandemic hit.

Even if Arsenal remain interested in the 31-year-old, they still have to fend off the star’s current club Chelsea to seal a deal.

According to the Sun, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard recently confirmed that the Blues are in talks to extend Willian’s contract beyond this season.

Willian has shown little to no signs of slowing down with some fine performances this season, the right-winger has scored seven goals and registered six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Whilst Arsenal seem to be moving in the direction of recruiting younger players right now – like most top clubs are starting to do, a trusted and reliable attacker like Willian could be fine for the Gunners.

The north London outfit could do with a player with more senior experience to challenge Nicolas Pepe, as opposed to promising talents Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson.

Willian would certainly fit this mould, he’s also got vast experience in the top-flight – unlike many of Arsenal’s current crop of first-team stars.