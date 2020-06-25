It’s one of the strangest business decisions you’re ever likely to see in football circles, but it appears that the swap deal between Barcelona and Juventus for Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic is edging ever closer.

According to Sky Sports Italia journalist, Gianluca DiMarzio, via his website gianlucadimarzio.com, there are small details to iron out but the deal is expected to be concluded within the next 48 hours.

Barcelona’s transfer policy over recent years has left much to be desired to say the least.

The hires of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, all in excess of €100m, appear to have been made with no thought given as to how they might fit into the team dynamic.

Melo, though he hasn’t lived up to the ‘new Xavi’ hype that accompanied his purchase by the Catalans, still has years ahead of him during which to improve, and is precisely the sort of player to fit Barca’s style.

Further, at 23 years of age it could be said that he’s at least five years away from his peak as a player, whereas Pjanic, who it’s believed will cost Barca €60m plus bonuses, per gianlucadimarzio.com, is already 30 and therefore has limited time left at the top level.

With all three of Barca’s expensive flops looking likely to stay, this is another decision from their board that makes little sense and will surely leave the fans scratching their heads.