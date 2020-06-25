It’s often the case in football that one transfer can have a domino effect with several other moves happening afterwards.

AS have reported on the latest situation with Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi, and it sounds like he will be returning to The Bernabeu next season – at least to begin with.

They confirm that Borussia Dortmund have signed Thomas Meunier on a free transfer from PSG, and it’s likely that he will take Hakimi’s right back spot.

His two year loan spell was due to expire this summer anyway, but there were suggestions that Dortmund might look to extend that stay.

The problem at Real Madrid is Dani Carvajal is the undisputed starter in the position and Hakimi isn’t going to develop by sitting on the bench, so perhaps it might make sense to cash in.

The report claims that Bayern Munich are though to be heavily interested in signing him if he doesn’t stay with Real Madrid, and that might make a lot of sense.

His agent spoke a few weeks ago about the prospects of his client breaking through at Real, and he insisted that was his main ambition.

Despite that, they did recognise that he might have to go somewhere else initially to prove himself and develop, so a move to Bayern could be ideal for all parties.

Real could even include a buy back option in case he does go on to become a star, and it means the player will get a big move that his recent form deserves.