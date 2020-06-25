Chelsea ace agrees two year deal with Italian giants but will stay for the rest of this season

It’s understandable that players will be nervous about signing short term extensions when they plan to leave at the end of the season.

Injuries can strike at any time, and a bad one could result in offers disappearing so they are taking a big risk if they agree to it.

Sport have reported on the future of Chelsea winger Pedro, and it seems he’s got everything sorted out with his short term and long term future.

They confirm that he has agreed a short term deal with Chelsea which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the end of this season.

After that, he’s agreed a two year deal with Roma which also has the option of a third year, which is a good deal for him when you consider he turns 33 in the summer.

They go on to confirm that the contract with Roma will see him earn £50k a week , so it will be interesting to see how he adapts to Serie A.

He’s starting to lose his pace so it’s understandable that he might want to leave England, but he’s got the technique and tactical awareness to shine in Italy, so he could be a great signing for Roma.