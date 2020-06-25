Chelsea and Man United target will look to force an exit this summer if he can’t agree a new contract

It’s rare that a player can show loyalty to their club while also looking to force a transfer, but that might be the case here with Gigi Donnarumma.

Sempre Milan have reported that his contract is set to run out next summer, as talks are ongoing about a possible extension at the San Siro.

They go on to say that he will not look to leave the club on a free transfer – he wants them to get a decent fee for him – so that means he would look to leave the club this summer if an extension isn’t agreed.

That will be interesting to Man United and Chelsea fans, after a report from Teamtalk linked them both with a move for the talented keeper.

A move to Old Trafford makes no sense – they already have an issue with David de Gea and Dean Henderson fighting for the jersey next year – so it’s hard to see that one happening.

A move to Chelsea does make sense, with Frank Lampard clearly not trusting Kepa it means they need a new long term keeper.

It does sound like he would like to stay at Milan and their fans will certainly be hoping that he agrees a new long term deal, but it’s worth keeping an eye on that situation in the next few weeks.